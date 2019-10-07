Facts

13:46 07.10.2019

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government to facilitate the travel of individuals and transport of goods to and from "the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

The presidential decree dealing with the matter is titled 'On urgent measures for providing preconditions for the passage of individuals and automobiles across the Siversky Donets River in the Stanytsia Luhanska district of Luhansk region and through the relevant entry/exit checkpoints' dated October 7.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

14:59 07.10.2019
Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

13:11 07.10.2019
Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

12:14 07.10.2019
Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

11:09 07.10.2019
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

11:08 07.10.2019
Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

10:31 07.10.2019
U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

10:03 07.10.2019
Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

16:11 05.10.2019
Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

13:28 05.10.2019
Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

LATEST

Zagoriy Foundation grants Teacher Prize award to a chemistry teacher from Chernihiv Oblast

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Some $840,000 seized from bank safe deposit box of detained transplant doctor from Shalimov institute – PGO

Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

Elections to local councils should be held according to majority system - Korniyenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD