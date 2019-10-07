Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government to facilitate the travel of individuals and transport of goods to and from "the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

The presidential decree dealing with the matter is titled 'On urgent measures for providing preconditions for the passage of individuals and automobiles across the Siversky Donets River in the Stanytsia Luhanska district of Luhansk region and through the relevant entry/exit checkpoints' dated October 7.