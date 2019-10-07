Facts

11:09 07.10.2019

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

2 min read
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Department employees submitted to the House of Representatives an initial response to a request for documents in a telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine - Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The State Department sent a letter last night to Congress, which is our initial response to the document request," the U.S. media quoted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.

"We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," he added. The content of the letter sent by the State Department has not been announced yet.

Earlier, Pompeo warned that on the one hand, he was ready to cooperate with Congress in this matter. However, at the same time, he criticized requests from the House of Representatives to hold hearings with State Department officials. Pompeo also called unlawful the requirement that these employees themselves bring congressmen the documents they are interested in. The head of the State Department explained that these documents are the property of the State Department, and not its employees.

Democrats from the House of Representatives earlier this fall began impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump. They took such a step after learning from the media that during the summer telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump put pressure on him, trying to force him to investigate into the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats believe that Trump abused his powers by trying to create problems for his political rival.

As a result, the White House published a transcript of the conversation. It turned out that Trump did raise the topic of Biden, however, judging by the document, he did not exert pressure on Zelensky. The Ukrainian president himself also confirmed that he did not feel pressure from Trump.

The transcript did not dispel the Democrats' suspicions, and they continue their investigation.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #pompeo #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

17:34 07.10.2019
Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

14:59 07.10.2019
Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

13:46 07.10.2019
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

13:04 07.10.2019
Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

10:31 07.10.2019
U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

14:05 05.10.2019
Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

13:28 05.10.2019
Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

15:14 04.10.2019
Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

14:58 04.10.2019
Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

LATEST

Zagoriy Foundation grants Teacher Prize award to a chemistry teacher from Chernihiv Oblast

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Some $840,000 seized from bank safe deposit box of detained transplant doctor from Shalimov institute – PGO

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD