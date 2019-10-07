U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Department employees submitted to the House of Representatives an initial response to a request for documents in a telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine - Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The State Department sent a letter last night to Congress, which is our initial response to the document request," the U.S. media quoted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.

"We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," he added. The content of the letter sent by the State Department has not been announced yet.

Earlier, Pompeo warned that on the one hand, he was ready to cooperate with Congress in this matter. However, at the same time, he criticized requests from the House of Representatives to hold hearings with State Department officials. Pompeo also called unlawful the requirement that these employees themselves bring congressmen the documents they are interested in. The head of the State Department explained that these documents are the property of the State Department, and not its employees.

Democrats from the House of Representatives earlier this fall began impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump. They took such a step after learning from the media that during the summer telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump put pressure on him, trying to force him to investigate into the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats believe that Trump abused his powers by trying to create problems for his political rival.

As a result, the White House published a transcript of the conversation. It turned out that Trump did raise the topic of Biden, however, judging by the document, he did not exert pressure on Zelensky. The Ukrainian president himself also confirmed that he did not feel pressure from Trump.

The transcript did not dispel the Democrats' suspicions, and they continue their investigation.