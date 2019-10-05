Facts

14:05 05.10.2019

Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

2 min read
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk at a meeting with a delegation of the House of Representatives (U.S. Congress) discussed the possibility of expanding military-technical cooperation between the two countries and pointed out the readiness of the defense department to procure the necessary types of weapons and military equipment, which are made in the United States.

"The comprehensive support of our state and its Armed Forces from the United States has had a significant impact on the situation in Ukraine over the past five years. All cooperation programs with the United States and the assistance provided by the American government are very valuable to us. This is a strong message saying that we are not alone," the Communications and Press Department of the Defense Ministry quoted Zahorodniuk as saying.

In discussing the priority areas of assistance to Ukraine by the U.S. government, the parties considered the possibility of expanding military-technical cooperation.

"Noting the importance of technical assistance provided by the United States in the framework of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Minister of Defense of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the U.S. Department of State on its readiness to implement a project to sell Ukraine modern lethal weapons as part of the Foreign Military Sales program, and stressed the readiness of the defense department to carry out procurement of the necessary weapons and military equipment manufactured in the U.S.," the Communications and Press Department said.

Speaking of advisory and consultative assistance, Zahorodniuk noted the importance of attracting U.S. advisors to the reform process of the defense department and the Armed Forces, and also indicated the willingness of the Ukrainian side to deepen the exchange of experience with American colleagues.

In addition, he focused the attention of foreign guests on the invariability of the Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine.

The delegation of the House of Representatives was led by Chairman of the Readiness Subcommittee of the Armed Services Committee of the House of Representatives John Garamendi. The meeting was also attended by members of the US House of Representatives and Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Ukraine William B. Taylor.

Tags: #usa #defense_ministry #zahorodniuk
