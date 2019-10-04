Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that there are no closed topics for conversation between him with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I am glad that our conversation [with Lukashenko] was frank and very informative. This once again confirms that we understand each other perfectly and there are no closed topics between us," Zelensky said, speaking at the forum of regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Zhytomyr on Friday.