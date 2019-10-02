Facts

09:46 02.10.2019

Steinmeier Formula set forth in letters from TCG parties, not as single document - OSCE's Sajdik

Steinmeier Formula set forth in letters from TCG parties, not as single document - OSCE's Sajdik

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (TCG) has endorsed the Steinmeier Formula in official letters rather than in a single document, Martin Sajdik, who represents the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the TCG said in reply to a question from Interfax on Tuesday.

"Upon the recommendation of political advisors to the Normandy Four leaders of September 11, members of the Trilateral Contact Group and representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have endorsed by the letters they sent me the text of the Steinmeier Formula," Sajdik said when asked in what form the formula was set forth.

Authors have signed all the letters he received, Sajdik said.

In reply to a follow-up question as to whether Contact Group parties have signed under a single text, Sajdik said: "As I have said, signatures are under several separate letters."

