Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

Kyiv's business court has postponed for October 8, 2019 hearing of a claim of former shareholders of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. seeking to declare invalid the sale and purchase agreement signed for this bank on December 21, 2016 between the Finance Ministry of Ukraine and persons who were the bank's shareholders at that moment.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported from the court room that the hearing on October 8 is scheduled for 2 p.m.