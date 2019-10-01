Facts

15:47 01.10.2019

Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

1 min read
Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

Kyiv's business court has postponed for October 8, 2019 hearing of a claim of former shareholders of PrivatBank (Kyiv) Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. seeking to declare invalid the sale and purchase agreement signed for this bank on December 21, 2016 between the Finance Ministry of Ukraine and persons who were the bank's shareholders at that moment.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported from the court room that the hearing on October 8 is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Tags: #privatbank #court #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 26.09.2019
Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

16:03 25.09.2019
Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

10:11 25.09.2019
NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

16:16 24.09.2019
European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

14:43 24.09.2019
Court rules case of ex-MPs Yefremov, Stoyan, Hordiyenko not in competence of HACC

Court rules case of ex-MPs Yefremov, Stoyan, Hordiyenko not in competence of HACC

12:22 24.09.2019
General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

18:05 23.09.2019
'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

14:49 23.09.2019
Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

17:49 17.09.2019
Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

13:07 17.09.2019
Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

LATEST

Ilya Kyva appealed to the National Police on the activities of the deputy head of FTU Saenko

U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Klitschko values Giuliani as effective NYC mayor, fan of sports and Ukraine

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Ukraine's ombudswoman, spouse of convicted journalist Sharoiko in Belarus discuss steps for his release

Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD