Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belorussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will participate in the work of the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus, which will be held in Zhytomyr on October 4, a source in the diplomatic circles told Interfax-Ukraine.

In mid July it was reported that Lukashenko has accepted invitation of Zelensky to participate in this forum.

The First Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus was held in Gomel at the end of October 2018, and Lukashenko and the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko took part in it.