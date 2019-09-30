Facts

10:09 30.09.2019

Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov during a meeting with Ambassador of Greece to Ukraine Georgios Poukamissas has told him that Ukraine's European integration priorities remain the same, a press service of the Ukrainian parliament reported on September 27.

"We're moving towards European Union and NATO," Razumkov said and thanked Greek people for a constant support of Ukraine in Europe and entire world.

Besides, parliamentary speaker thanked the ambassador for his assistance in the development of Ukrainian-Greek relations, in particular, strengthening of inter-parliamentary interaction, and stance of Greece in supporting independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He also expressed hope for a fruitful cooperation between Ukraine and Greece in future.

In turn, Poukamissas praised the level of the last two election campaigns in Ukraine saying that Greece would continue to steadily support Ukraine, its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

