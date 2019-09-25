Facts

10:11 25.09.2019

Macron: Courage required for achieving peace in number of planet's regions, in particular in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes that in order to achieve and ensure peace in a number of regions of the planet, in particular in Ukraine, courage and willingness to take certain steps are necessary.

"Courage for creating peace is required today in Ukraine. President Zelensky began to take the first steps, President Putin was able to respond to this. Progress has been achieved in these last weeks. And we also know the prospects, what the next stages are, the Minsk agreements, the ability to finally create a sustainable peace," he said, speaking as part of the general debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Macron also noted that in the coming weeks a summit will be held in the Normandy format to resolve the conflict in Donbas at the level of heads of state and government.

