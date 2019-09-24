Facts

18:30 24.09.2019

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) received injuries incompatible with life during the enemy shelling attacks in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The circumstances are being clarified by the working group of the military service of the law and order of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Joint Forces Command expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed serviceman," the JFO staff said on Facebook.

Tags: #killed #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 23.09.2019
Four people killed in traffic acct in Khmelnytsky region – policeiden

Four people killed in traffic acct in Khmelnytsky region – policeiden

13:34 21.09.2019
No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:47 21.09.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

10:30 20.09.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:55 17.09.2019
War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

13:40 14.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

11:16 14.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

11:16 14.09.2019
Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

09:28 12.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

09:17 12.09.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kniazev resigns from post of National Police head

European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

Court rules case of ex-MPs Yefremov, Stoyan, Hordiyenko not in competence of HACC

Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

LATEST

Frontier VR Art Festival: how Ukrainian artists create virtual reality in cities

Zelensky to be first to speak on second day of general debate at UNGA – spokesperson

Kniazev resigns from post of National Police head

European Court overturns EU sanctions imposed on Yanukovych - his associates

Court rules case of ex-MPs Yefremov, Stoyan, Hordiyenko not in competence of HACC

Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson

Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

Ukrainian delegation not to take part in PACE's autumn session, celebrations of Council of Europe's 70th anniversary

Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD