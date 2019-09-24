One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ
One soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) received injuries incompatible with life during the enemy shelling attacks in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.
"The circumstances are being clarified by the working group of the military service of the law and order of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Joint Forces Command expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed serviceman," the JFO staff said on Facebook.