Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Parties (JCCC) has reported that occupation forces again violated ceasefire in Donetsk region and called on the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to record the violations.

"So, on September 23, the enemy fired at the area of Luhanske, using banned 82mm mortars (10 mines). And today, the occupation forces fired at the area of Maryinka, using 82mm mortars (2 mines)," the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook.

In this regard, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC called on the representatives of the OSCE SMM to "record the facts of a gross violation of the established ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries."