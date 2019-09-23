Facts

13:39 23.09.2019

Four people killed in traffic acct in Khmelnytsky region – policeiden

 In the early hours of Sunday, four people were killed on a highway near the village of Novoselka, Derazhniansky district of Khmelnytsky region when their car collided with a electrical transmission pylon, the regional police press service reported.

"The accident occurred at about 02.00 on September 22 on a highway near the village of Novoselka, Derazhniansky district. The 25-year-old Ford Mondeo driver lost control and collided with the pylon and rolled over. As a result of the accident, four passengers of the car who were sitting in the back seat, born in 1985, 1991, 1998 and 2001, all died at the scene. They all were residents of Derazhnia and Derazhniansky district," police said on their website on Sunday morning.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. He received many injuries and was hospitalized in a local hospital. Another 28-year-old passenger was not injured.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 286 "Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of vehicles by persons driving vehicles" of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

