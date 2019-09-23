Zelensky team wants large-scale agreement with participation of leading world states to guarantee sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine

The team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is considering and raising at various negotiation platforms the idea of signing a large-scale international treaty with the participation of leading world states in order to secure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine for centuries, which the Budapest memorandum did not provide at the time, Zelensky's assistant Andriy Yermak has said.

"We have an idea - this is the first time I'm talking about this now - which is now being discussed so that the settlement of the situation ends with the signing of a large-scale international treaty in which all the largest players - the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France, China, can support our sovereignty, territorial integrity for years, and better for centuries," he said in an interview with the Kyiv-based ezine Livy Bereh.

Yermak pointed out that since Ukraine already has experience of non-working documents and guarantees, under which Ukraine has taken serious steps since independence, he believes that "the headquarters of international organizations should appear in Ukraine as one of the elements of the guarantee."

Speaking about the possibility of the United States joining the negotiations in the Normandy format, Yermak noted that President Zelensky had already announced a clear strategy that while there are negotiations in Minsk and the Normandy format, Ukraine will do everything to act within this framework.

"If we realize at some point in the future that the Normandy format is not working, we will start looking for other formats," Yermak said.