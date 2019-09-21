Facts

13:34 21.09.2019

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

1 min read
No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-led mercenaries mounted four attacks on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"According to available information, in total, since Saturday midnight, the enemy has carried out four targeted attacks on our positions, of which three times the defenders of Vodiane were under the enemy attacks," it said.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicemen have been reported since Saturday midnight, the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:47 21.09.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

10:30 20.09.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:40 14.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

11:16 14.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

11:16 14.09.2019
Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

09:28 12.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

09:17 12.09.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

13:56 11.09.2019
Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

09:55 10.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

11:52 06.09.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky gives 3 months to draft legislation on principles of administrative-territorial division, local elections

LATEST

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky gives 3 months to draft legislation on principles of administrative-territorial division, local elections

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

Контракт с "Газпромом" на прямые поставки газа в Украину возможен только на рыночных условиях – Оржель

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD