No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-led mercenaries mounted four attacks on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"According to available information, in total, since Saturday midnight, the enemy has carried out four targeted attacks on our positions, of which three times the defenders of Vodiane were under the enemy attacks," it said.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicemen have been reported since Saturday midnight, the Defense Ministry said.