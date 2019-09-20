Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that Ukraine does not refuse of the intentions to receive the action plan on NATO membership and wants to obtain membership of the alliance.

"The answer to be short: yes, we're moving towards NATO membership. We still want to join NATO. If you think that this requires the NATO membership action plan – we are ready for it, and we are ready as much that we can quickly implement it," he said in an interview with European Pravda being asked the respective question.

Prystaiko also said that on this way Ukraine didn't refuse of NATO Membership Action Plan, "but refuses of rhetoric, which to our mind did damage on the way towards this membership."

When asked about when this would be possible, Prystaiko said it will happen as soon as Ukrainian authorities apply the necessary number of standards and become interoperable, mutually compatible with NATO.