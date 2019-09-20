Facts

16:16 20.09.2019

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

1 min read
Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that Ukraine does not refuse of the intentions to receive the action plan on NATO membership and wants to obtain membership of the alliance.

"The answer to be short: yes, we're moving towards NATO membership. We still want to join NATO. If you think that this requires the NATO membership action plan – we are ready for it, and we are ready as much that we can quickly implement it," he said in an interview with European Pravda being asked the respective question.

Prystaiko also said that on this way Ukraine didn't refuse of NATO Membership Action Plan, "but refuses of rhetoric, which to our mind did damage on the way towards this membership."

When asked about when this would be possible, Prystaiko said it will happen as soon as Ukrainian authorities apply the necessary number of standards and become interoperable, mutually compatible with NATO.

Tags: #prystaiko #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 20.09.2019
Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

10:25 18.09.2019
Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

09:25 18.09.2019
Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

11:43 17.09.2019
'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

11:41 16.09.2019
Cabinet members, MPs to prepare law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO – Prystaiko

Cabinet members, MPs to prepare law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO – Prystaiko

10:09 16.09.2019
Zelensky would like disengagement on entire disengagement line in Donbas - Prystaiko

Zelensky would like disengagement on entire disengagement line in Donbas - Prystaiko

10:08 16.09.2019
Elections in Donbas won't take place on terms of militants – Prystaiko

Elections in Donbas won't take place on terms of militants – Prystaiko

16:50 14.09.2019
Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

13:49 14.09.2019
Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

15:22 13.09.2019
Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

LATEST

Контракт с "Газпромом" на прямые поставки газа в Украину возможен только на рыночных условиях – Оржель

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Facebook deletes 400 Ukrainian pages, groups, accounts linked to PR agency Pragmatico for manipulating public opinion

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD