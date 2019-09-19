Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Ukraineraine's decision to set conditions for the use of the "Steinmeier Formula" does not fit in the framework of the earlier confirmed agreements, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Everyone earlier agreed to the 'Steinmeier Formula' and no conditions were set in parallel. That is, it was not subject to any conditions. Now Ukraine has changed its position," he told reporters on Thursday.

Peskov said the Kremlin currently can state this fact. "It doesn't fit in the framework of the previous and confirmed agreements."

The presidential press secretary said Ukraine's setting of conditions for the use of the "Steinmeier Formula" "is a new position for all countries, which earlier said they agree with this formula, it's a new thing."

Responding to a question as to what further steps Moscow sees, Peskov said: "There is no doubt that the work should continue. But we currently cannot say how long the work can continue in a situation when the position changes, permanently or episodically, but in any case it doesn't promote fast progress."

Speaking about how Ukraine's new position can influence further developments, Peskov said, "It is now hard to say."