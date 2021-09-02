Kremlin and Ukrainian presidential office not preparing summit, it's hardly possible before yearend - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are unlikely to meet before the end of this year, as the administrations of the two leaders are far from agreeing on an agenda for these talks, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"I can say that none of the parties reject the possibility of such communication. At the same time, the presidential administrations - the office of the president of Ukraine and the administration of the president of Russia - are still far from agreeing on any concrete agenda for such a possible meeting," Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on Thursday.

He also expressed doubt that such a meeting might take place this year.

"I don't think so," Peskov said in response to the relevant question.