Pence, Zelensky discuss Zelensky's meeting with Trump next week during UN General Assembly – White House

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone talk discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with President Zelensky next week at the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a statement on the website of the White House.

"The Vice President… discussed President Trump's upcoming meeting with President Zelensky next week at the UN General Assembly in New York," the White House said.

The Vice President reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Vice President commended President Zelensky's administration for its bold action to tackle corruption through legislative reforms, and offered full U.S. support for those efforts.

Earlier Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed that Zelensky is to visit the United States on September 23 to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor said that Zelensky and Trump could meet in New York between September 23 and September 26.