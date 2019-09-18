Peacekeeping mission could become next step if regulating situation in Donbas under Minsk agreements fails to succeed – Prytsaiko

Ukraine is looking at the introduction of a peacekeeping mission as one of the possible steps for the situation in Donbas if attempts under the Minsk agreements are unsuccessful, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"Our proposal is to try to solve our situation on the basis of the Minsk agreements, which were concluded. If we are unsuccessful and we encounter complete resistance to move further, a possible next step will be a peacekeeping mission," Prystaiko said at a joint meeting of parliament committees on foreign policy and Ukraine's integration into the European Union on Wednesday.