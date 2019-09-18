Facts

16:38 18.09.2019

Kyiv doesn't sign 'Steinmeier formula' in Minsk

Members of the Ukrainian delegation have not put the "Steinmeier formula" on paper, an informed source told Interfax.

"The Ukrainian delegation during the Contact Group meeting in Minsk refused to formalize and sign the ''Steinmeier formula', saying this document is not supported by the Minsk Package of Measures," the source said.

Kyiv insists that it should receive control over the part of the border with Russia in Donbas and also that the militia of the self-proclaimed republics should be disarmed. "Kyiv suggests that elections should only be conducted after that," the source said.

