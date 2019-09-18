Zelensky appoints lawyer, ex-secretary of Kyiv Council Reznikov to represent Ukraine in political subgroup in Minsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksiy Reznikov to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group's working subgroup on political issues in Minsk.

Respective decree No. 701/2019 on amending presidential decree of June 19, 2019, No. 414 on issues of ensuring the representation of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group was dated September 19 and published on the presidential official website.

"To authorize Oleksiy Yuriyovych Reznikov to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group's working subgroup on political issues," the decree says.

On August 13, Zelensky relieved Roman Bezsmertny, who was appointed to that position on June 19, from the duties of representing Ukraine in the TCG's working group on political issues.

Reznikov, born in 1966, graduated from the Law Faculty of Lviv's Ivan Franko State University in 1991.

In April 2006 he became a partner of the Magister & Partners law firm, and after the merger he headed the dispute resolution department at EPAP LLC, where he was a chief legal adviser (2012-2014).

In 2012-2014, he was a lawyer and partner in JSC Magisters concurrently.

He was a recognized lawyer of Ukraine. In 2010, the World's Leading Litigation Lawyers Guide distinguished Reznikov as one of the best lawyers in Ukraine.

In June 2014, he was elected Deputy Mayor and Secretary of Kyiv City Council. Since December 2015, he was advisor to the mayor of Kyiv on the reform of local self-government (on a voluntary basis).

Since March 2016, he was Kyiv City State Administration's deputy head for self-government.

In September 2018, Kyiv Mayor and head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko dismissed Reznikov from the post of Kyiv City State Administration's deputy head.