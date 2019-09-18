Rada passed at second reading amendments to Criminal, Criminal Procedure codes on decriminalization of sham businesses

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at second reading bill No. 1080 amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in relation to easing pressure on business and introducing decriminalization of sham businesses.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the bill was supported by 347 MPs with the required 226 votes at the plenary meeting on Wednesday.

The bill, in particular, excludes Article 205 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes the creation or acquisition of business entities (legal entities) with the aim of covering illegal activities or carrying out activities that are prohibited.

In addition, according to the document, the smallest punishment to hold guilty persons accountable is toughened three times under Article 212 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion).