Facts

12:32 18.09.2019

Rada passed at second reading amendments to Criminal, Criminal Procedure codes on decriminalization of sham businesses

1 min read
Rada passed at second reading amendments to Criminal, Criminal Procedure codes on decriminalization of sham businesses

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at second reading bill No. 1080 amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in relation to easing pressure on business and introducing decriminalization of sham businesses.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the bill was supported by 347 MPs with the required 226 votes at the plenary meeting on Wednesday.

The bill, in particular, excludes Article 205 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes the creation or acquisition of business entities (legal entities) with the aim of covering illegal activities or carrying out activities that are prohibited.

In addition, according to the document, the smallest punishment to hold guilty persons accountable is toughened three times under Article 212 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion).

Tags: #criminal_code #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:51 18.09.2019
Rada passes at second reading bill specifying jurisdiction of HACC cases

Rada passes at second reading bill specifying jurisdiction of HACC cases

13:41 14.09.2019
Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

16:26 12.09.2019
Rada passes in first reading bill on protecting rights of financial services consumers

Rada passes in first reading bill on protecting rights of financial services consumers

14:41 11.09.2019
Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

Rada passes at first reading bill stimulating investment

11:51 11.09.2019
Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading

Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading

10:49 04.09.2019
Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

Rada sends bill on stripping MP mandate for improper voting, absenteeism to Constitutional Court

14:19 03.09.2019
Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

12:14 03.09.2019
Rada finally approves lifting of parliamentary immunity from Jan 2020

Rada finally approves lifting of parliamentary immunity from Jan 2020

10:25 03.09.2019
Second session of ninth convocation Rada opens

Second session of ninth convocation Rada opens

14:25 30.08.2019
Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes at second reading bill specifying jurisdiction of HACC cases

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

Court arrests property, corporate rights at 'Kuznya on Rybalsky' factory – Portnov

LATEST

In 2019 the National Police opened 11 criminal proceedings on the offenses related to anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Ukraine, Turkey to continue deepening cooperation in fight against terrorism, transnational crime – meeting of Avakov, Ambassador Güldere

NBU independence important for Ukraine's financial stability, investment attractiveness

Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

UN mission calls on Rada to grant IDPs, labor migrants the right to vote in local elections

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

UN mission calls on Cabinet to draft bill on national minorities, indigenous peoples in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD