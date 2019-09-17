Facts

16:10 17.09.2019

Court arrests property, corporate rights at 'Kuznya on Rybalsky' factory – Portnov

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has arrested real estate and corporate rights of the "Kuznya on Rybalsky" plant, lawyer and former deputy head of the Presidential Administration under ex-President Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov has said.

"The Pechersky court arrested all real estate and corporate rights of one of Poroshenko's main assets, the "Kuznya on Rybalsky" plant," Portnov wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, the seizure of assets took place in the framework of criminal proceedings on the legalization and laundering of criminal proceeds and tax evasion, which was launched on based on his application.

The Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency does not have confirmation or refutation of this information.

As reported, in May 2019, Portnov announced that he intended to submit to the State Security Service allegations of alleged crimes by the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his entourage. In particular, he said, we are talking about defense orders made to the "Kuznya on Rybalsky" plant in Kyiv.

On May 23, State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Director Roman Truba, said that the SBI was studying Portnov's statement about the commission of an economic crime by Poroshenko. According to him, this statement refers to the commission of "certain economic crimes that are associated with the Lenin Forge" (now "Kuznya on Rybalsky").

Portnov said on July 3 that the court granted the investigators' requests for access to documents at the plant and the Pryamiy TV channel.

"The plot is the laundering of criminal proceeds, offshore companies, registration of shares for dummies and tax evasion," Portnov said.

On September 13, the SBI conducted searches at the International Investment Bank as part of an investigation into the sale of the plant.

In the fall of 2018, businessman Serhiy Tihipko purchased from Poroshenko PJSC "Kuznya on Rybalsky" plant.

Tags: #kuznya #portnov
Interfax-Ukraine
