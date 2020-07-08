One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Lawyer Illia Novikov has announced the closure of one of the cases against the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, regarding PJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky (Kyiv, formerly Leninska Kuznya).

"The criminal case on the Leninska Kuznia (one of 24 Poroshenko cases) has been closed today. I received a resolution from the head of the investigation team Oleh Koretsky," Novikov wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, attaching to the message a snapshot of the resolution dated July 8.

At the same time, referring to Koretsky, the lawyer said that the investigators were pressured in this case, as will be reported in more detail later.

"The investigators were under pressure, which Koretsky agreed to tell the press in the near future," Novikov said.