Facts

14:45 08.07.2020

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

1 min read
One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Lawyer Illia Novikov has announced the closure of one of the cases against the fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, regarding PJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky (Kyiv, formerly Leninska Kuznya).

"The criminal case on the Leninska Kuznia (one of 24 Poroshenko cases) has been closed today. I received a resolution from the head of the investigation team Oleh Koretsky," Novikov wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, attaching to the message a snapshot of the resolution dated July 8.

At the same time, referring to Koretsky, the lawyer said that the investigators were pressured in this case, as will be reported in more detail later.

"The investigators were under pressure, which Koretsky agreed to tell the press in the near future," Novikov said.

Tags: #kuznya #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 08.07.2020
Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

14:08 08.07.2020
Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

12:01 08.07.2020
Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

10:50 08.07.2020
Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

19:35 02.07.2020
Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

16:40 24.06.2020
SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

11:18 23.06.2020
Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

09:18 23.06.2020
Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

10:10 22.06.2020
PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

16:41 18.06.2020
Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD