Elections in Donbas won't take place on terms of militants – Prystaiko

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has assured that the elections in Donbas will not be held on the terms of militants.

"We never agreed to local elections on the terms of militants. I want to emphasize that the Minsk agreements stipulate that local elections should be held according to Ukrainian law," he said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 16th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv on Saturday.