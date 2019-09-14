Facts

17:03 14.09.2019

Steinmeier formula is good basis for delivering Minsk agreements

2 min read
Steinmeier formula is good basis for delivering Minsk agreements

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, chairing in OSCE, Miroslav Lajcak has said that the Steinmeier formula is the good basis for implementing Minsk agreements.

"For me the reassurance is to implement Minsk agreements in full, and to do it in full transparency and accountability. This is the reassurance and there must be no space for games being played here. And we have a manual how to read Minsk agreements, which is called Steinmeier plan. I believe this is the good basis," he said, speaking at the 16th Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv on Saturday.

Lajcak named the elements of for restoring peace in Ukraine.

"We need a peace plan, we need tools, we need commitment to resolve and we need people support. Now here in Ukraine we have a plan it is called Minsk agreements, and we need the tools, which is the Normandy Group at the political level, we need the Trilateral Contact Group, chaired by OSCE, we have a Special Monitoring Mission and we also have that patrol track of represented by [U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations] Kurt [Volker] here to make sure that the main track is working. What was missing here until recently was the political will, the commitment to deliver Minsk agreements," he said.

He also pointed out the need to keep international unity in supporting Ukraine.

"At the same time we need to keep the unity of international community. I don't think it would be appropriate to speak about concessions at this point because Ukraine is a victim of aggression. So we need to restore peace, we need to restore territorial integrity of Ukraine. But we need to show what we really mean it," the diplomat said.

Tags: #steinmeier #minsk_agreements #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:41 14.09.2019
Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

12:43 14.09.2019
OSCE to continue efforts to ensure progress in peaceful settling conflict in Donbas – Lajcak

OSCE to continue efforts to ensure progress in peaceful settling conflict in Donbas – Lajcak

17:37 12.09.2019
Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

09:45 22.08.2019
Latest Donbas truce proves most effective – OSCE

Latest Donbas truce proves most effective – OSCE

13:39 17.08.2019
OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

16:49 14.08.2019
Merkel: cooperation with Russia will be limited until Minsk agreements implemented

Merkel: cooperation with Russia will be limited until Minsk agreements implemented

10:44 12.08.2019
OSCE says self-proclaimed authorities in Luhansk region distribute "LPR passports"

OSCE says self-proclaimed authorities in Luhansk region distribute "LPR passports"

12:04 09.08.2019
JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

13:43 05.08.2019
Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

14:15 01.08.2019
Poroshenko: Minsk agreements in Sept 2014 helped stop Russia's invasion

Poroshenko: Minsk agreements in Sept 2014 helped stop Russia's invasion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky vetoes election code passed by eighth convocation Rada

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Next Normandy summit must put 'cast iron agreements' on paper – Kremlin

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

LATEST

Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

Ukrainian PM: next month govt team to at least double

Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

Zelensky promises to adopt law on status of veterans in near term

Zelensky vetoes election code passed by eighth convocation Rada

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Ukrainian FM: time of Normandy Four leaders' meeting being reconciled

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD