Ukrainian FM: time of Normandy Four leaders' meeting being reconciled

The time of a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries is being reconciled, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"The meeting [of the leaders of the Norman Four countries] was planned in the near future and three parties [Germany, France, and Ukraine] were, in principle, ready for this meeting. Indeed, the information that was in the media is confirmed. The French president proposed to do this in Paris. We planned to do it very quickly, we wanted to meet and were ready... on [September] 16. I don't think this is a big secret, but, to our great regret, the Russian side was not able at that time come to the meeting. We are now actively looking for new time. I think the place will remain the same – in Paris, and we are looking for a new time for this meeting," Prystaiko said the Inter TV channel on Friday evening.