14:44 13.09.2019

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

 Famous Ukrainian businessman, ex-owner of Privatbank Ihor Kolomoisky has arrived at the Yalta European Strategy Forum (YES) for the first time, which has been running by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation for 16 years.

Kolomoisky came to the event with parliamentarian, ex-head of the Odesa Regional Administration Ihor Palytsia, an Interfax Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

In the morning at the forum, President Zelensky announced that he hoped that the Ukrainian oligarchs would head over to new rules of the market without monopoly.

"Everyone must obey the rules. There will be no monopoly," Zelensky said at YES Forum in comments on his meeting with Kolomoisky.

