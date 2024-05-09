Court chooses preventive measure for Kolomoisky in case of organizing contract killing – stay in custody until July 7

On Thursday, May 9, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Igor Kolomoisky in the case of organizing the contract killing of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko; according to the court decision, the suspect will be held in custody until July 7, 2024 without the right to bail.

This became known thanks to the broadcast of the hearing from the courtroom.

Kolomoisky has been in custody since September 2023 on suspicion of fraud and legalization of property.

As reported with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office, on May 8, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion of organizing a contract killing in 2003. According to the investigation, "acting out of motives of personal revenge, he ordered the murder of the director of one of the law companies for failure to comply with the requirements to annul and invalidate the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company. To realize his criminal intentions, the suspect attracted members of a gang that 'specialized' in committing grave and especially grave crimes, including physical violence against competitors."