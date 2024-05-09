Facts

18:50 09.05.2024

Court rules to detain Kolomoisky until July 7 on suspicion of orchestrating contract killing

2 min read
Kyiv's Pechersky District Court selected a measure of restraint in the form of detention until July 7 without the right to bail for Ihor Kolomoisky in the case of orchestrating the contract killing of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko. This became known during the broadcast of the hearing live from the courtroom.

Kolomoisky has been in custody since September 2023 on suspicion of fraud and legalization of property.

As reported with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), on May 8, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion of organizing a contract killing in 2003. According to the investigation, the suspect, "acting out of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of one of the law firms for failure to comply with the requirements to annul and invalidate the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company. To implement his criminal intentions, the suspect involved members of a gang that 'specialized' in committing serious and especially serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors."

According to media reports, the events took place in Feodosia, Crimea, in a corporate dispute surrounding the Dniprospetsstal enterprise (Zaporizhia).

On September 2, 2023, Kolomoisky was notified of fraud suspicion. According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), "it was established that during 2013-2020, Ihor Kolomoisky legalized more than UAH 500 million by transferring them abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled financial institutions." Subsequently, he was given a preventive measure in the case of fraud in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in more than UAH 509 million.

On September 7, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion of appropriating UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) took measures to seize his assets. On September 15, a new suspicion was announced under three articles in the case of misappropriation of UAH 5.8 billion.

On February 28, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court prolonged the detention of Kolomoisky until April 25 and reduced the amount of bail to UAH 2.4 billion.

Tags: #kolomoisky #court

