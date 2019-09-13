Facts

14:41 13.09.2019

Rada dismisses all CEC members

1 min read
Rada dismisses all CEC members

 The Verkhovna Rada has supported the motion of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the early dismissal of all 16 members of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Such a decision was supported by 341 MPs at a plenary meeting of the Parliament on Friday with 300 minimum required votes for its adoption, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

By law, the Ukrainian CEC has 17 members, yet one position has been vacant.

The Verkhovna Rada amended the law in September 2018 to increase the number of CEC members from 15 to 17, and appointed 14 new members. All factions and groups of the 8th Verkhovna Rada, save for the Opposition Bloc, delegated their representatives to the CEC.

The Ukrainian president filed a motion for disbanding the CEC en banc on September 10, 2019. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development recommended on September 11 that the parliament back the presidential motion.

Tags: #cec #elections #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:22 13.09.2019
Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

12:08 10.09.2019
Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

14:31 05.09.2019
ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

14:26 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

12:44 28.08.2019
Preparatory group approves personal composition of leadership of Rada committees

Preparatory group approves personal composition of leadership of Rada committees

10:52 28.08.2019
Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

18:36 27.08.2019
European Solidarity to advance Mustafa Jemilev to post of Rada deputy chairman

European Solidarity to advance Mustafa Jemilev to post of Rada deputy chairman

16:10 27.08.2019
Parubiy signs Election Code

Parubiy signs Election Code

12:22 27.08.2019
SBU, SBI block testing of touch button in Rada before launch of updated voting system – Parubiy

SBU, SBI block testing of touch button in Rada before launch of updated voting system – Parubiy

17:23 21.08.2019
CEC registers over 320 MPs

CEC registers over 320 MPs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Next Normandy summit must put 'cast iron agreements' on paper – Kremlin

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

Kuchma denies possibility of holding Donbas elections in near future

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

LATEST

U.S. backs freedom of media in Ukraine, provide equipment to broadcast in Donbas – US Deputy Assistant Secretary

Next Normandy summit must put 'cast iron agreements' on paper – Kremlin

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

Kuchma denies possibility of holding Donbas elections in near future

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

Zelensky cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Tsemakh returns to ORDO – daughter

Ukrainian sailors freed from Russia ready to testify in their case in online mode

Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD