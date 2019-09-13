Rada dismisses all CEC members

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the motion of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the early dismissal of all 16 members of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Such a decision was supported by 341 MPs at a plenary meeting of the Parliament on Friday with 300 minimum required votes for its adoption, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

By law, the Ukrainian CEC has 17 members, yet one position has been vacant.

The Verkhovna Rada amended the law in September 2018 to increase the number of CEC members from 15 to 17, and appointed 14 new members. All factions and groups of the 8th Verkhovna Rada, save for the Opposition Bloc, delegated their representatives to the CEC.

The Ukrainian president filed a motion for disbanding the CEC en banc on September 10, 2019. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development recommended on September 11 that the parliament back the presidential motion.