15:37 11.09.2019

Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that suspected spy Oleg Smolenkov had access to data of Russian security services.

"No, I cannot confirm that," Peskov told the press on Wednesday.

Peskov reaffirmed that Smolenkov "was employed with the presidential administration but was not a high-ranking or top-ranking official." He also said that he was sure Smolenkov "was working there for several years."

Peskov declined to reveal the Kremlin's opinion on the performance of the Russian counterintelligence service considering the fact that "a CIA agent was working in the presidential administration for five years under the very nose of the FSB."

"In this case, I can only tell you there was such an employee and he was dismissed. We do not know whether he was a spy or not; this is the question you should ask security services. They are doing their job," Peskov said.

Tags: #security #security_service #russia #peskov
