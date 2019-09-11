Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

In the area of undermining of unexploded ordnance on the technical territory of the military arsenal in the settlement of Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region, smoke and six explosions of ammunition were recorded around 11:30 on Wednesday, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"In the smoke zone, six explosions of ammunition were recorded taken out to a certain area earlier for further disposal ... According to preliminary information, smoke occurred due to the burning of about two hectares of dry grass. There is no threat to military personnel and civilians. The situation is under control," the press service of the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday afternoon.