Facts

13:56 11.09.2019

Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

1 min read
Several shells explode on technical territory of ammo depots in Kalynivka due to burning of dry grass – Defense ministry

In the area of undermining of unexploded ordnance on the technical territory of the military arsenal in the settlement of Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region, smoke and six explosions of ammunition were recorded around 11:30 on Wednesday, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"In the smoke zone, six explosions of ammunition were recorded taken out to a certain area earlier for further disposal ... According to preliminary information, smoke occurred due to the burning of about two hectares of dry grass. There is no threat to military personnel and civilians. The situation is under control," the press service of the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday afternoon.

Tags: #defense_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:43 30.08.2019
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

13:37 29.08.2019
Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

13:29 16.08.2019
Defense ministry denies blocking purchase of APCs, pushing Morozov Design Bureau into bankruptcy

Defense ministry denies blocking purchase of APCs, pushing Morozov Design Bureau into bankruptcy

13:47 06.08.2019
Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

12:58 19.07.2019
NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

14:19 11.06.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

10:16 03.06.2019
Defense ministry has questions to chemical composition of European armor steel successfully used by Ukraine's Armed Forces

Defense ministry has questions to chemical composition of European armor steel successfully used by Ukraine's Armed Forces

13:16 09.04.2019
First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

12:32 04.04.2019
Presence of NATO ships in Odesa shows real NATO support in Ukraine in ensuring safety of navigation in region

Presence of NATO ships in Odesa shows real NATO support in Ukraine in ensuring safety of navigation in region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on stripping parliamentary immunity

Viktor Chumak appointed Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

LATEST

Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Zelensky signs law on stripping parliamentary immunity

Rada approves criminalization of illicit enrichment at first reading

Viktor Chumak appointed Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD