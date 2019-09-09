Facts

14:15 09.09.2019

U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns the holding of the so-called "local elections" by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on September 8, 2019.

"We will not recognize the results of so-called 'elections' carried out by Russian occupation authorities. We condemn Russia's illegal actions in Crimea and reiterate our unbending support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the embassy said on Twitter on September 9.

