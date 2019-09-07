Facts

16:43 07.09.2019

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

1 min read
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has welcomed the mutual release of detainees between Ukraine and Russia and called on Moscow to release the rest of Ukrainians.

"We welcome the news of a prisoner release and congratulate President Zelensky and his team on bringing these Ukrainian citizens home," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.

"We are encouraged to see signs of a more robust dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. President Zelensky has made clear his commitment to achieving a diplomatic solution to the Russia-instigated conflict in eastern Ukraine," it said.

"We call on Russia to cease its aggression against Ukraine and to release the many other Ukrainians who remain unjustly in Russian custody," the embassy said.

