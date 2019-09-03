Facts

16:33 03.09.2019

Merkel invites Ukraine's PM to Berlin

1 min read
Merkel invites Ukraine's PM to Berlin

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Oleksiy Honcharuk on his appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine, expressed interest in developing Ukrainian-German relations and invited the head of the Ukrainian government to visit Berlin in the nearest time.

"I would be very glad to welcome you soon in Berlin," the text of Merkel's letter to Honcharuk, published on the German government's website on Tuesday, says.

According to her, the German Federal Government will remain a reliable partner for Ukraine and the Ukrainian government in carrying out key reforms in the field of justice, decentralization and the fight against corruption.

"Germany wants to work together in close dialogue with Ukraine on many of the challenges Ukraine faces. The goal remains in that Ukraine can shape its own future with sovereignty and full territorial integrity. Germany is also interested in further deepening bilateral economic relations. We look forward to working with you in this area," the letter says.

Tags: #honcharuk #merkel #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 02.09.2019
Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

15:22 02.09.2019
Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

14:29 02.09.2019
Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

12:32 30.08.2019
New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

09:47 30.08.2019
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

18:37 29.08.2019
Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

12:19 26.08.2019
Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

15:07 21.08.2019
German foreign minister to discuss Ukraine during visit to Moscow

German foreign minister to discuss Ukraine during visit to Moscow

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: no more 'caste of untouchables' in Ukraine society

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Rada finally approves lifting of parliamentary immunity from Jan 2020

Zelensky: MPs to retain immunity in making political decisions

Second session of ninth convocation Rada opens

LATEST

Prisoner swap not in our hands, but in Putin's hands – Umerov

Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Chief Dutch prosecutor calls on Ukraine not to transfer 'DPR' fighter Tsemakh to Russia

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

Court leaves unchanged detention of assistant to Deputy Minister Hrymchak

Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

E-document exchange between public agencies to be launched from Oct 1 - Minister of Cabinet Dubilet

Zelensky: no more 'caste of untouchables' in Ukraine society

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD