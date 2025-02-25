Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held a meeting with Ukrainian arms manufacturers, the main topic of which was the discussion of the possibilities of concluding three-year contracts, which will ensure the stability of production, development of the defense sector and increase the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the ministry's press service said.

"Together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we have identified a number of priority models of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment. These are weapons that are critically important for the Ukrainian army to gain an advantage on the battlefield. The conclusion of long-term contracts with its manufacturers is designed to ensure the reliability of the supply of these necessary weapons," First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said.

The Defense Ministry confirmed its position on the priority support of domestic manufacturers in providing the army with the necessary weapons and equipment.

"Long-term contracts allow manufacturers to plan their work, attract investments and develop technologies. The procurement agency of the Defense Ministry has already concluded contracts for UAH 208 billion with Ukrainian manufacturers. In particular, for these funds, the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive artillery systems, ammunition, anti-tank missile systems, mortars, shots for them, armored combat vehicles, trucks, electronic warfare equipment, heavy drones-bombers, etc.," Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Hlib Kanivsky said.

The Defense Ministry has already prepared a list of weapons based on the needs and priorities determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The necessary criteria have been taken into account, in particular, the manufacturer must undergo the codification procedure, carry out serial production, and ensure a level of localization of at least 50%.

The Defense Ministry continues to work on defense procurement reform, introducing effective mechanisms for interaction with Ukrainian manufacturers to provide the military with everything necessary to defend the country.