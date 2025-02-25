UNHCR helping more than 250,000 Ukrainians during winter – Vereschuk

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has helped more than 250,000 Ukrainian citizens over the winter, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk.

"Winter 2024-25 is coming to an end. UNHCR has completed a large-scale winter campaign to provide financial support to Ukrainians in frontline areas," she wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, the program budget amounted to more than UAH 3.1 billion. About 150,000 households received UAH 21,000 each, and almost 255,000 citizens were reached with assistance.