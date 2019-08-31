Zelensky notes broad potential for developing trade relations with Poland

A meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation will be held in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Poland is already our second largest trading partner in the EU, but the potential of this cooperation has no borders," he said at a joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday.

Zelensky hopes for an active dialogue between the governments of the two countries in the framework of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

He expressed hope that the next meeting of the commission will take place in the near future.