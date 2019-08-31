Zelensky: without implementation of Minsk agreements, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity anti-Russia sanctions can be only tightened

Without the implementation of Minsk agreements and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity sanctions against Russia can be only tightened, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He said that this is a joint position of Ukraine and Poland. "We have coordinated our next steps to end the war in eastern Ukraine and return the occupied Crimea. Our joint and principled position is that without fully implementing the Minsk agreements and without restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity within internationally defined borders, EU sanctions can only be revised towards tightening, not on the contrary," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Saturday.