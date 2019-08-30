Facts

09:59 30.08.2019

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

Valentyn Rybin, the lawyer for Russians in Ukraine, claims that planes with captive persons in Russia and Ukraine still haven't left for exchange.

"As of today, at 9:00, I'm in Poltava, and no one is going anywhere. All the citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as the citizens of Ukraine who plan to take part in the exchange, are placed at the gathering point and some are at the pretrial detention centers, or detention centers," Rybin said in a video message on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #captives
