Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

Candidacy of external advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former head of the project reform office of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk is proposed to the post of defense minister in the future Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, MP Bohdan Yaremenko from the Servant of the People Party has said.