Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

Ukraine and Russia continue discussing a swap of captives, yet a decision whether filmmaker Oleh Sentsov will be exchanged has yet to be made, according to Head of the Opposition Platform - For Life Political Council Viktor Medvedchuk.

"The authorities, Ukrainian President Zelensky, and his team are dealing with the issue. I know that the talks are ongoing but there is no final decision as of yet. There is no final decision regarding the man you have just mentioned, Sentsov, either," Medvedchuk told the press at the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday in response to Interfax-Ukraine's question.

Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Larysa Sarhan said on Facebook earlier that the sides might exchange captives on the "35 for 35" basis.