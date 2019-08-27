European Solidarity to advance Mustafa Jemilev to post of Rada deputy chairman

Parliamentarians of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation from the European Solidarity Party at the meeting decided to nominate leader of the Crimean Tatar people, current Ukrainian MP Mustafa Jemilev for the post of deputy speaker of the newly elected parliament, said representative of the European Solidarity Party Artur Herasymov.

"Today a meeting has been held [of the future] faction of the European Solidarity Party, of the political force [of the fifth President of Ukraine] Petro Poroshenko. And unanimously, with one person who abstained, we decided to nominate Ukrainian legend Mustafa Jemilev as a deputy speaker," Herasymov told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.