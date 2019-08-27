Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times over past day, one military wounded – JFO HQ
Occupation forces over the past day violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 12 times, one Ukrainian soldier was injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.
"On August 26, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 12 times ... As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces Operation was injured," the headquarters said on Facebook.