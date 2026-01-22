Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:17 22.01.2026

Intergal-Bud commissions two buildings in Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex

1 min read
Intergal-Bud commissions two buildings in Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex

On January 21, 2026, the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine issued certificate IY123260108657, which confirms the completion of construction and readiness for operation of buildings No. 10 and No. 11 of the Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex (Kyiv region, Hatne village), reported the press service of the project developer, Intergal-Bud.

Both buildings are six-story, with 54 and 76 apartments, respectively, with a total area of ​​3,382.5 square meters and 5,530.3 square meters, and built-in and attached spaces of 316.2 square meters and 1,829.7 square meters.

The Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex is a large-scale, comfort-class suburban development project by Intergal-Bud. Spread over 48 hectares, it comprises 47 low- and mid-rise residential buildings ranging from four to 10 stories. Two private schools are also located within walking distance, as are a public kindergarten and a school.

The construction company Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2025, the company commissioned over 194,617 square meters and launched new projects with an area of ​​163,000 square meters.

Tags: #intergal_bud

MORE ABOUT

15:21 05.01.2026
Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

15:16 24.12.2025
Intergal-Bud commissions Lukyanivsky Cascade residential complex in Kyiv

Intergal-Bud commissions Lukyanivsky Cascade residential complex in Kyiv

17:38 22.09.2025
Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

12:02 18.09.2025
Sky Bank accredits Intergal-Bud project in Lviv for e-House program

Sky Bank accredits Intergal-Bud project in Lviv for e-House program

18:37 27.08.2025
Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

11:56 03.07.2025
Intergal-Bud officially launches sales of Zoryani residential complex in Ukrainian city of Lviv

Intergal-Bud officially launches sales of Zoryani residential complex in Ukrainian city of Lviv

16:36 30.05.2025
Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

15:17 15.04.2025
Transition to project-based financing could increase investment security in housing in Ukraine – expert

Transition to project-based financing could increase investment security in housing in Ukraine – expert

14:48 23.09.2024
Intergal-Bud to install autonomous energy systems in all its residential complexes

Intergal-Bud to install autonomous energy systems in all its residential complexes

14:33 23.09.2024
Intergal-Bud to launch 2 new projects in Kyiv by late 2024

Intergal-Bud to launch 2 new projects in Kyiv by late 2024

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on Europe to follow USA in stopping Russian tankers, confiscating oil

Zelenskyy: Most leaders expect America to drop idea with Greenland

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy good

Government dismisses 5 dpty ministers of defense – Fedorov

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting starts in Davos

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with Trump work of negotiating teams, strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

Still no real progress in creating special tribunal for aggression – Zelenskyy in Davos

Zelenskyy calls on Europe to follow USA in stopping Russian tankers, confiscating oil

Zelenskyy: Most leaders expect America to drop idea with Greenland

Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy good

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting is over

Government dismisses 5 dpty ministers of defense – Fedorov

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting starts in Davos

Ex-Head of State Border Service served suspicion notice for systemic bribery for unhindered border crossings

Belgium cannot confiscate frozen Russian assets as Europe is not at war with Russia – PM

AD
AD