Intergal-Bud commissions two buildings in Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex

On January 21, 2026, the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine issued certificate IY123260108657, which confirms the completion of construction and readiness for operation of buildings No. 10 and No. 11 of the Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex (Kyiv region, Hatne village), reported the press service of the project developer, Intergal-Bud.

Both buildings are six-story, with 54 and 76 apartments, respectively, with a total area of ​​3,382.5 square meters and 5,530.3 square meters, and built-in and attached spaces of 316.2 square meters and 1,829.7 square meters.

The Ozerny Hai Hatne residential complex is a large-scale, comfort-class suburban development project by Intergal-Bud. Spread over 48 hectares, it comprises 47 low- and mid-rise residential buildings ranging from four to 10 stories. Two private schools are also located within walking distance, as are a public kindergarten and a school.

The construction company Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2025, the company commissioned over 194,617 square meters and launched new projects with an area of ​​163,000 square meters.