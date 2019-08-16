Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

The Cabinet of Ministers may consider the entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform and in a common medical space at its next meeting, acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun has written on Facebook.

According to her, the issue concerns the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital of the Ukrainian Health Ministry, the National Cancer Institute and Kyiv City Heart Center.

Suprun wrote said that at a government meeting held on August 14, the autonomy of these clinics was not included in the agenda of the meeting.

"We have prepared an important resolution for the autonomy of these institutions. However, at a government meeting, it was not even included in the agenda," she wrote.

Suprun recalled that the autonomy of these clinics should enable them to conclude an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine in 2020 and join the transformation of the health care system, becoming part of a common medical space accessible to every patient.

"The resistance to this particular decision was led by the former head of the Heart Center, Borys Todurov. For the fifth month now, he has not signed any contract proposed to him, which contains essential requirements for the transparency and accountability of his activities as head of an institution of the Ukrainian Health Ministry. As a result of his active work, they are trying to block the resolution under various pretexts and the consideration [of this issue] was again postponed," she wrote.

However, she expressed confidence that with the support of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, this issue would be considered at the next government meeting.

"National institutions will get autonomy. Preparations will begin for concluding agreements with the National Health Service. The era of eternal chief physicians is drawing to a close," Suprun wrote.