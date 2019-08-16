Facts

09:58 16.08.2019

Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

 Russian-led forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, August 15, with no Ukrainian soldiers hurt in the shelling, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"On August 15, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire twelve times. [...] Over the past 24 hours, there have been no losses from our side due to enemy shelling," the JFO press center reported early on Friday, August 16.

The enemy has generally observed the ceasefire since the beginning of Friday, the report said.

Tags: #jfo
