Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks on August 19, the presidential press service reports.

"On August 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his visit to Ukraine," the statement said.

Zelensky and Netanyahu will also jointly honor the memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

Earlier, the Israeli newspaper, The Times of Israel, reported on Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Kyiv on August 18-20.

