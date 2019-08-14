Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks on August 19, the presidential press service reports.

Zelensky and Netanyahu will also jointly honor the memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

Earlier, the Israeli newspaper, The Times of Israel, reported on Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Kyiv on August 18-20.