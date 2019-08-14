Zelensky not planning to meet with Macron soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not planning to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in the coming days.

"This suggestion is not true," the press service for the Ukrainian presidential office told Interfax-Ukraine.

On August 13, Roman Bezsmertny, whom the president had dismissed as Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group's political subgroup on Donbas, suggested that Macron would not only meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, but with the Ukrainian president as well.